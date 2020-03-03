The West Virginia Senate Education Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would allow more rural counties to recruit and hire aides to help with student support services.
The bill, House Bill 4535, passed out of Senate Education shortly after it passed unanimously through the full House of Delegates last week, and would create new student aide titles to the class titles for school personnel, brining in more support to rural counties not able to provide as much support to their students.
The bill would create two new types of aides — a special education classroom assistant teacher and a student behavioral support specialist — and adds both temporary and permanent authorizations for those two types of aides.
The bill would also allow school systems to hire aides under temporary authorizations if they enroll in training and pursue the requirements that will be put forward by the state Board of Education.
The lead sponsor of the bill, Del. Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, said he feels one of the biggest focuses during the 2019 legislative session was the education reform bill, which put pressure on adding more professional student support personnel, like social workers and psychologists. However, he said he feels while most large counties are able to find those professionals, some rural counties are having difficulty attracting people to fill those critical roles.
"This bill is designed to help those counties find people who can support these students," Toney said.
Last year's education reform bill, known as House Bill 206, allocated an additional $30.5 million in grants to counties to hire additional professional student support personnel, but House Bill 4535 adds types of employees who can be hired using the specified funding.
“This will give counties flexibility to operate their school systems in a way that fosters improvements in student behavior and helps curb the learning difficulties that many are facing,”Toney said. “This will help counties hire more individuals who can help students achieve their learning goals and offer them a brighter future.”
Toney added he feels the bill would give counties a "leg up" when they can't find a professional support person available immediately, and allows them to hire someone under the service personnel classification so they can get an aide immediately, rather than having to wait a few years to fill the position.
"Then, once the person has completed the training courses set up by the state Board of Education, that person can be bumped up to the permanent classification," he said. “Our teachers are absolutely wonderful and some of the best-trained professional educators in the world, but even they do not have the training and resources to help deal with the problems our students face today.
“Getting these aides into the classroom so they can help deal one-on-one with students who are working through serious issues is critically important.”
The Senate Education Committee passed the bill unanimously with no debate. It will now head to the full Senate floor for further consideration.
