The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill Wednesday requiring public schools to offer an elective course on Hebrew scripture.
Senate Bill 38 would allow county boards of education to offer the course in ninth grade or above and would educate students on the contents of the text in an objective manner that doesn't promote a religion, but rather educate students on the history, philosophy, law and culture of the religion.
The bill states no certain type of Bible or book would be required for use, and students and teachers could work from different forms of literature. This point sparked much debate in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and while the committee's counsel said the intent was not to force a child to use one type of book or another, several senators and community members felt this to be unfair.
The committee's counsel feels the bill is a straight-forward course on the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, which has been found to be constitutional. However, according to Sarah Stewart with the West Virginia Department of Education, any county can currently offer an elective course on religion, and it's currently taking place in both Berkeley and Monroe counties.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, asked what the point of the bill was if counties already have the authority to offer an elective such as this one, and Stewart said she, too, felt it wasn't necessary.
Although many were in agreement the bill wasn't necessary, William Jeynes, a professor of education at California State University, presented to senators four reasons why teaching a course such as this one would be effective:
• It is hard to imagine that a person could be educated unless he/she has a working knowledge of the Bible.
• The Bible is the most influential book in the history of the U.S.
• Many of the great authors and books in history assume that the reader has a working knowledge of the Bible.
• Knowledge of the Bible will enhance one's understanding of people of faith generally, including those of other religions.
Victor Urecki, a rabbi at Charleston’s B’nai Jacob Synagogue, came before senators after Jeynes' presentation stating he had two concerns with the bill — the wording of the bill and the fact it's based on only one book of scripture.
"As carefully as this bill is crafted, the wording is very important. One of the concerns I have is trying to clarify the term 'old testament' because that is a very difficult and offensive word to Jewish people," Urecki said. "People that educate others in Hebrew texts, they're very careful and walk on eggshells. We work very carefully on language, including scripture, and it's all about interpretation of the text."
Urecki said when he read the term "old testament" in the bill, the bill was immediately poisoned because it's a term many of the Jewish faith do not use.
"It offended me, and I think that shows how difficult it is to teach this because there is different translations of texts, and you shouldn't want to put that on a teacher," Urecki said. "This is not just any book, it's a sacred and beautiful text; even my own people have different interpretations of the Hebrew scripture. I'd be really hesitant as a teacher to offer this class. There is no mention of the Quran, the Book of Mormon, etc. If I was a non-Christian or a non-Jew, I would feel very left out in this class."
Ibtesam Barazi, vice president of the Islamic Association of West Virginia, also spoke in opposition of the bill because of the lack of religious neutrality of the bill. She stated a class offered like this would go against not only her religion and her grandchildren's religion, but would also go against the religion of others.
"So when you specifically mention the Bible, well, I don't see any mention of the Quran or any other sacred text in this bill. I feel discriminated against," Barazi said. "The bill would bring forward a slippery slope for Muslims who are already looked at in a discriminatory fashion."
She said because she and her family look different, have darker skin, and wear hijabs, they are already discriminated against in the school system, and she sees no religious neutrality within the bill.
"We need to talk about all religion, so why just specifically this?" Barazi asked.
Eli Baumwell, policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union-West Virginia, told the senators in the committee that although the bill may be constitutional, it could still open counties to possible litigation.
"Programs like this are going to be under scrutiny," Baumwell said. "What I see is that allowing something that is already allowed, and encouraging more counties to try something like this, this could potentially open themselves to litigation without very careful counsel and very careful teachers."
Baumwell said teachers may think they're teaching the context from an objective standpoint, but that's not always the case.
"It just really opens up counties to lawsuits," he said.
Baldwin was the only senator to offer an amendment to the bill, which would remove specific references to texts, and would just name texts generally instead of requiring only one form of text to be used. His amendment passed on a voice vote.
Baldwin said the bill allowed for conversation on religious literacy among senators and community members during Wednesday's debate, which he felt was a positive thing.
"I agree that this is a well-intentioned bill. Religious literacy is an important tool in today's world, but I think we need to find an inclusive way to do that," Baldwin said. "I want to carefully and inclusively promote religious literacy in West Virginia."
Sen. Michael Azinger, R-Wood, stands by the bill from a different standpoint. He said he feels the Bible has been a part of the country's history, was taught in public schools for 350 years and was responsible for many reforms in history.
"Since it was taken out of our schools, the costs have been just astronomical in terms of the crime. Murder arrests are five times higher, rape arrests are higher, and teen pregnancy is higher. We talk a lot in the public schools about bullying and suicide, and a lot of these kids have real issues in school, but what if these students learned in an objective manner they were created by God and they had a life of meaning and purpose?" Azinger explained. "I don't know which parts of the Bible would be taught, but these are crucial lessons, and verse after verse would help kids.
"I know it's a controversial issue and I understand that."
Senators passed the bill on a voice vote, and the bill will now head to the full Senate floor where it will be read three times.
•••
Tega Toney, an Oak Hill High School civics teacher, told The Register-Herald she feels there are other bills that would achieve greater educational attainment than Senate Bill 38, and feels the topic discussed within the bill is incorporated in the world studies standards, along with the influence and impact of other world religions.
"Also, this is not a course that many social studies teachers are required to take in their history courses in college or their teacher prep classes," Toney said. "Therefore, many teachers may not be comfortable teaching this class. If we are requiring schools teach this course, what do we do if the teachers in the schools are uncomfortable teaching it? That is a possible issue."
Toney added as public institutions, school officials need to be careful they do not pick winners and losers in the realm of religion, and are welcoming to all people who practice different religions whether it be Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism or any other religion or belief system.
"Promoting one religion over another is not my place as a public educator," she added.
The bill will go before the full Senate for a first reading Friday, and a public hearing is scheduled on the bill for Monday at 9 a.m. in the Senate Chambers.
