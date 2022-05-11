Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls

In this image from Senate TV, the tally of a Senate procedural vote that did not pass on the Senate floor is shown Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. Wednesday's 51-49 negative vote almost along party lines provided a stark display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision in Roe v. Wade and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. (Senate TV via AP)