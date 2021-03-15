Sen. Joe Manchin walking thin line in divided U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — When two Georgia Senate seats were unexpectedly won by Democrats in November 2020 and the Senate found itself with a 50-50 split, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was thrust into the national spotlight because of a history of siding with Republicans on some issues.
Manchin, who came to the Senate in 2010 after the death of Sen. Robert Byrd, has during those years consistently shown an independence that made him a wild card.
With the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan hinging on Manchin’s support, he stalled passage until some changes he sought were made, including a lower income limit on those who can receive stimulus checks, leaving the federal share of unemployment benefits at $300 a week and excluding the $15 minimum wage provision.
Senate Republicans, who all voted against the stimulus package, had also wanted those changes.
Manchin, as has been his modus operandi over the years, insisted on a bipartisan effort, but ended up making it bipartisan only in the sense of those changes made.
“It’s not a good place to be,” Manchin said in a recent interview about basically having a veto power over Democrat-only legislation, preferring bipartisanship instead.
Manchin has always insisted his votes are based on conviction, not politics, and that is why he sometimes differs with his party.
For example, he voted to affirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and William Barr for attorney general, defying his Democratic colleagues.
“If I can come home and explain it then I can support it,” he said. “If I can’t explain it, I can’t support it, I don’t care whose idea it is. So I don’t truly fit into any tribe. I believe I am a strong, West Virginia, maybe old-fashioned, Democrat, if you want to look at it that way.”
But he also voted to convict former Pres. Donald J. Trump in both impeachment trials.
Those votes resulted in a torrent of criticism in his home state, one of the reddest states in the nation, supporting Trump with a 68 percent vote in 2020. The state’s Legislature now has Republican super majorities (two-thirds) in both the House and Senate.
Manchin did not blink, though, and was adamant in criticizing Trump and clearly placed blame on him for the Jan. 6 riot.
“If you can still be a Trump supporter after seeing the incitement of a seditious insurrection, somethings’s wrong,” he said shortly after the insurrection.
Again, Manchin did not relent, forging forward, displaying confidence in his convictions regardless of the consequences.
His popularity in West Virginia did have a relatively close call in the 2018 election, beating Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by only about 20,000 votes, but that narrow victory has not seemed to make a difference in his approach to politics.
That approach, and what it’s based on, may be the key to his success in a red state as well as in his newfound role, and power, as swing vote in an evenly divided Senate.
Republican Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is on national substance abuse committees as well as a board member of the National Association of Counties, has spent a lot of time in Washington working with legislators and knows Manchin well.
His success, Puckett said, is a combination of many factors, but two are basic.
“It’s understanding your constituents,” he said. “I see a lot of complaining on Facebook but there is a lot of praise as well. You are always going to have that. You can’t make everybody happy.”
But Manchin, he said, can relate to those who oppose his stands on issues as well as to those who support them.
“He can explain his decisions to constituents,” Puckett said, with an emphasis on those decisions being based on benefitting the greatest number of people possible. “He is very thoughtful about what he does and listens to his advisors. When he makes a decision, it is done..”
The other factor is that Manchin understands his colleagues in the Senate.
“He is deemed as moderate and he doesn’t vote along party lines, but he gets along with everyone. That sends a huge signal in the way all politicians should do their jobs.”
Puckett doesn’t always agree with Manchin, but he knows the Senator can defend his decisions and the convictions behind them.
“I have been able to disagree with him and yet still have a respectful relationship,” he said. “Because there is validation in his decisions.”
Puckett said Manchin has the ability to navigate a “very difficult system.”
“When he makes a decision it is because he has done his homework,” he said, not because he has been told to by a political party
It’s also about personality and the ability to build relationships at all levels, he said, and Manchin does that well.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has always maintained a friendly, collaborative relationship with Manchin.
They often release joint press releases and never criticize each other.
Although they were on the different sides of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Capito refused last week to criticize him.
“Sen. Manchin gets a lot of press and he is very active in making his position known,” she said. “We have always worked well together and we continue to do that.”
That was demonstrated shortly after Pres. Joe Biden took office and issued an Executive Order to to put a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.
The energy issue is a sore point in coal-producing states like West Virginia.
Capito criticized the order but Manchin supported it because, he said, it was just a “pause” while those leases are being evaluated.
Capito, who is ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Manchin, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, saw common ground in protecting the fossil fuel industry as well as taking advantage of renewable energy efforts and technology that could bring jobs.
Both also agreed they were disappointed in the Obama Administration’s push for environmental regulations, but only delivering empty promises on helping those states most impacted by the regulations.
Capito said Pres. Biden’s promises about helping those states reminded her of Obama’s, and it didn’t happen.
Manchin said he thought he could work with Obama.
“He understood, but he went into a different direction,” he said, adding that he is hopeful Pres. Biden will stick to his plans to help West Virginia and other states that depend on fossil fuel jobs.
“The Obama Administration’s energy policies were onerous, horrible for our state,” he said in a 2018 interview, adding that he wanted Obama to take into consideration, and offer help, those areas, like Southern West Virginia, that would be negatively impacted by stricter environmental regulations.
“You have to make sure you leave nobody behind, I told Obama,” he said.
Manchin said Obama was putting all the efforts toward renewables. “I am all for renewables, but I want to make sure the grid system is preserved (with coal and nuclear).”
Capito and Manchin are both hoping for a bipartisan effort on the the next major legislation: an infrastructure package.
But Manchin has his critics as well.
Colin Cavell, a political science instructor at Bluefield State College, said Manchin is like all U.S. Senators, a “highly partisan politician.”
“However, his partisanship is seldom towards the Democratic Party per se and rarely towards the workers of West Virginia but, rather, his partisanship is consistently towards business interests and the dominant wealth holders within the state of West Virginia,” Cavell said. “By keeping these relatively privileged groups interests satisfied, his party affiliation, at least within the state of West Virginia at present, does not matter politically.”
On a national level, Cavell said it’s about sustaining an image.
“Maintaining his middle-of-the-road demeanor, Manchin makes sure to emphasize publicly that he is not log-rolling or exchanging favors or exacting concessions for his vote; instead, he repeatedly insists, he is working to bring ‘both sides together, ‘as it should be,’ he says,” Cavell said. “Senator Manchin is, thus, the great peacemaker of our time, the great compromiser, the glue that will bring America back together again while avoiding rancorous bitterness, resentment, and ceaseless conflict…if one believes the hype.”
But to Manchin, it’s never been about hype, it’s about getting things done and done as right as possible.
During the 2018 campaign, he said he had also considered running for Governor of West Virginia, a position he held from 2005 to 2010.
One of the reasons was the frustration in Washington about the inability to accomplish goals because of partisanship.
Manchin said the idea of serving others seems to fall into the background and politics has become “tribal,” saying he is there to do what is best for the country overall and West Virginia specifically.
“It it’s good for the state, I am not against it,” he said. “I support it if it’s good for West Virginia and the country.”
He remembers the far more civil and productive years of being Governor.
“The Governor was the best job I ever had in my life,” he said. “I was in a position to do things. I could get things done. We helped a lot of people.”
Manchin has always maintained everything he has wanted to get done is at is core about convictions.
When he was in the spotlight recently related to the American Rescue Plan, he said he made that clear to Pres. Biden, telling the President, “I am going to vote my convictions.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com