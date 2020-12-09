The Democratic Caucus of the West Virginia Senate has elected Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) to the post of minority leader.
“I am deeply honored that my colleagues would provide this opportunity,” Baldwin said in a Monday press release. “Every single one of them could do this job and do it well. It’s my privilege to serve with a tremendous team.”
The Ronceverte resident succeeds previous Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, who did not seek re-election this year.
Baldwin has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, after having been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016. He represents the 10th District, which comprises Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties.
The Democrats will hold 11 of the Senate’s 34 seats in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Feb. 10.
“We will fight the good fight,” Baldwin pledged. “I have two goals. One, we need to build an organization as a caucus to serve as an effective loyal opposition. Two, we will work to inspire hope across West Virginia for a brighter future.
“Folks are understandably fearful right now but, as a person of faith, I believe in hope over fear. We will fight the good fight for our future.”
Baldwin is pastor of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. He and his wife, Kerry Richardson Baldwin, have one son, Harrison River Baldwin.