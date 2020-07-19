My sister called the other day to tell me my 7-year-old nephew JJ had just realized her sister and his “Aunt Chelle” — that’s what he calls me — were the same person.
That probably sounds weird, but sometimes when we’re on the phone, she’ll tell him she’s talking to “her sister” and sometimes she’ll tell him she’s talking to his “Aunt Chelle.”
On that particular day, JJ, who has autism, realized those two people were the same.
And apparently, the realization made him love me just a little bit more because he immediately asked her to call me to find out when I would no longer be “scared of ‘the ‘rona.’”
It became imperative that I make plans to visit them in Tennessee.
JJ is just 7 and understands there is a virus causing disruptions and sickness in the world. He knows people aren’t doing things they would ordinarily do in order to be safe.
Yet he wanted to know when I would visit.
Me, too.
• • •
My sister is just four hours away, but right now it feels like she might as well be in another country.
I last saw her at the end of January as I passed through her town on my way to Montgomery, Ala., for a work meeting.
We were already hearing about Covid then, but we didn’t know just what was coming.
Had I known, I probably would have tried to stay longer than my lunch hour.
I’m not here to tell you how to do things, but I am telling you how I’m doing things.
I’m trying my best to be careful and that means not going on trips to visit my family, as much as I might want to.
It’s difficult, too, because she’s my only sibling and even though we’ve been talking lately about the times we hit each other — she hit me — growing up, it would be nice to get a hug.
And it would be nice to get some extra love from JJ, now that he seems to think I’m just a little more important.
I can’t imagine being a child and trying to wrap my brain around what’s happening.
It doesn’t seem fair.
JJ’s autism wouldn’t allow me to get off the phone without giving him a finite answer as to when I would stop worrying about “the ‘rona.”
So I told him the truth.
When it’s over.
And I sure look forward to that day.