The Beckley VA Medical Center will hold a social work conference about human trafficking with the theme of “See Something; Say Something” on Friday, March 27, at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The conference is free to those who register. You do not have to be a medical provider to participate.
Continuing education credits have been approved as follows: social work: 7.5 hours, nursing: 7.5 hours and LPC: still pending.
Guest speakers include:
Cpl. Steve Hudnall, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department — “Human Trafficking — Signs and Prevention”
Andrew Cogar, U.S. Attorney General’s Office — Human Trafficking and the Department of Justice
Angie Conn, “She Who Dares, LLC. ‘The truth behind trafficking: my journey to freedom, healing, and life beyond trauma.’”
Dr. Patrick Kerr, WVU School of Medicine – “Identifying Human Trafficking Survivors in Healthcare Settings”
Jennifer Herrald, DOJ – “Human Trafficking: How Cases Are Identified and Prosecuted”
Panel discussion
To register, submit your name, organization, profession, address, phone and email to meghan.white@va.gov or fax to 304-256-5350. For more information about the social work conference, contact Lorri Lambert at 304-255-2121 ext. 4179.
Registration is required, and it is expected to reach capacity.
You must have valid identification to enter the Mining Academy property. A security guard is at the entrance.