Law enforcement will be taking extra safety precautions during the Greenbrier East vs. Woodrow Wilson girl's basketball regional final Friday night due to altercations that took place the last time the two teams played against each other.
During the last game, Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors and a father of one of the East players, identified as Steven Damon, 38, got into a confrontation near the stands along the baseline near the Woodrow bench. After the assistant coach was pushed to the floor by a state police officer and handcuffed, and after Woodrow’s head coach pulled his team off the court, the officials suspended the game.
The incident ultimately ended with a broken arm for the Woodrow assistant coach, a suspension for the next two games for five Woodrow players, and Greenbrier East's head coach Gov. Jim Justice calling Woodrow players "thugs."
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) has since cleared Nabors of any wrong-doing during the game, and Justice has since shared his regret with his word choice of "thugs."
Feelings among the two teams have been tense over the last couple weeks, but according to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan there will be no room for any altercations during Friday night's game, and extra safety precautions to ensure everyone's well being will be taken.
"Greenbrier East itself has private security, and they will have additional private security before, during and after Friday's game," Sloan told The Register-Herald. "They will be checking each spectator that comes into the school with a wand, and no backpacks or large bags are going to be allowed inside."
Sloan said he will have five or six deputies at the game keeping an eye on all fans and members of both teams, and four or five State Troopers will also be present to do the same.
"There's definitely going to be some additional law enforcement, and administration from both schools will have staff there," Sloan said. "Also, once the game is concluded there will be law enforcement all around the interior and exterior of the buildings to prevent any altercations outside of the gymnasium once the game concludes.
"We aren't anticipating any issues, and we are hoping the last occurrence was an isolated incident. We just want everyone that attends to have a good time, have a fun, competitive game, with hopes everyone will enjoy themselves." he said.
Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rocky Powell told The Register-Herald he feels confident Friday night's game will be problem-free. After the previous game's altercation, Powell said he felt Woodrow's team was subjected to inappropriate and unfortunate remarks by the governor.
In a statement he released after the previous game, Powell said the remarks showed a "complete lack of respect for our students and coaches."
"We are so proud of how our players and coaches conducted themselves in the last few days throughout these unfortunate circumstances," Powell said.
Powell also added he felt Nabors did not engage in any physical altercation with the Greenbrier East fan, and was glad to see the WVSSAC felt the same way. Although he's had tense feelings about the incident, Powell said Friday night's game will be cordial.
"My administration has met with Greenbrier East's, along with their director of security, and we all feel the game will go just fine," Powell told The Register-Herald. "We are all in agreement that we are happy with the security measures that will be put into place to ensure the safety of everyone there.
"We're planning to have a good game, a fun game with good sportsmanship," he said.
