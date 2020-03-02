At the request of the investigations director of the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, the Beckley election clerk has submitted the paperwork of a local mayoral candidate to the Secretary of State's Office.
Shirley Trotter, who doubles as the city's human resources director, on Monday verified reports that Kim Mason, director of the investigations unit of the Secretary of State's Office, had called her office on Wednesday to request paperwork filed for Jim Wills.
Wills is one of six candidates running for mayor of Beckley.
"She asked me for (Wills') pre-candidacy announcement and his election announcement," said Trotter.
She added that she emailed the documents, along with two of Wills' report filings from 2019, to Mason on Wednesday.
Erica Cox, Wills' campaign manager, had allegedly filed report filings with the election clerk's office to report the money that each candidate has received from various individuals. The upcoming quarter's report filings are not due until April.
Wills said on Monday that all of his filings are public knowledge and that he has obeyed the law and worked closely with the Secretary of State's Office to adhere to state code governing elections.
Trotter said Mason did not notify city officials of why she wanted the filings. She said Mason did not ask for paperwork related to other candidates' campaigns.
"That's the only one she's asked me for," said Trotter. "I haven't provided any to anybody else."
It was unclear Monday why Mason had requested Wills' documents.
Both Mason and Donald Kersey, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, said that it is in state law that the Secretary of State's Office may neither confirm nor deny to media if a campaign violation allegation is being investigated.
A recent Facebook post on Wills' campaign page reported that an anonymous donor had given $4,000 to Wills' campaign.
"I want to throw out a huge thanks of support to an anonymous donor who donated $4,000 today," the post read. "This is so appreciated.
"We have to raise $8,000 more."
Kersey reported that it is illegal for any candidate to accept more than $2,800 per election cycle from a single donor, an amount that the West Virginia Legislature recently increased.
Kersey said that making a Facebook post about receiving a $4,000 anonymous donation is not illegal. However, if any candidate had actually accepted an anonymous donation or a $4,000 donation, the act would be illegal.
He added that the Secretary of State's Office, in such cases, would work with the candidate to ensure that the candidate took steps to follow state campaign finance law so that no charges would be filed.
Wills said on Monday that his campaign had initially made the post about the anonymous donor but had not collected the $4,000.
"Our purpose of posting it was a motivational effort to say thanks, based on our agreement," Wills told The Register-Herald. "We have not asked for anything but the $369 they have already paid, once we learned of the maximum $2,800 a donor can donate."
He added that he knew the identity of the donor.
"We knew who the donor was but just didn't want to air their name, as they have been very supportive," said Wills. "And many individuals and businesses in Beckley don't want their names known, for fear of retaliation by the current administration."
Wills had made news recently when he publicly accused Beckley Police Department officers of falsifying an Aug. 22 police report.
In the report, which BPD Chief Lonnie Christian has since verified as an accurate, unchanged document related to an Aug. 22 incident on Harper Road, a Fayette County tow truck driver wrote a victim statement in which he accused Wills of threatening to shoot him, of cursing a police officer and of driving erratically on Harper Road, in an apparent effort to make the victim crash his tow truck.
The victim, Walter Fitzwater, said he was repossessing a vehicle from Wills at the time of the incident.
The police officer, Logan Christian, wrote in the official complaint that he had also heard Wills threaten to shoot Fitzwater.
Wills, who was not charged in the incident, said in February the repossessed car was his deceased mother's car.
In February, he also accused Fitzwater of threatening to come back and tow away Wills' truck, which Wills said he owned with a clear title. Wills denied that he had threatened Fitzwater with a firearm.
The public may request a list of donors to a campaign by filing a Freedom of Information Act to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office or to city attorney Bill File.
Wills released an official statement on the election clerk's report on Monday morning.
"The Wills Campaign has worked very close to the Elections Office of the WVSOS Office.
"In fact, you will see that while other mayoral candidates are doing raffle fundraisers according to their announcement of events, we learned from the SoS Office that raffles for campaign fundraising is illegal," the release states. "Therefore, we have not done any type of fundraising of the sort.
"Through the SoS guidance, we have followed all regulatory measures and made the appropriate corrections regarding any comment of thanks, as well as accepted any amount of funding needed for campaign costs at the time," Wills added in the statement. "Mr. Wills has funded the majority of his campaign costs and will continue, as needed."
Wills said he would post the entire statement on his Facebook page.
"We stay in close contact with the Elections Office of the WVSOS Office, as this is new territory for us, as well as most others in a campaign," added Wills.
Another first-time mayoral candidate, Danielle Stewart, had posted in a Facebook campaign ad that a raffle would be held during a fundraiser, Facebook posts show.
Stewart said Monday that the raffle was later canceled and did not occur, despite the ad.
Mason, director of investigations for the Secretary of State's Office, said Monday that hosting a fundraiser raffle is not an election violation.
"As long as they are following all of their financial guidelines, it's not specifically prohibited," Mason said.
She added that candidates should clear any raffles with any other agency which may also oversee raffles.