Multiple fire departments in Fayette County responded to an early morning fire Thursday at the Secret Sandwich Society.
As of 11 a.m., Oak Hill Fire Chief Tim Richardson said the fire is out.
It was initially reported at 7:30 a.m. according to a firefighter with the Fayetteville Fire Department.
Richardson said that while the structure is still standing, it did suffer severe damage throughout the building which includes a bar upstairs called The Grove and a restaurant downstairs which is the Secret Sandwich Society.
Richardson said it was his understanding that the fire was discovered by an employee early Thursday morning who had been in the structure and saw smoke. Upon following the smoke, that employee then found flames and called 911.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
While battling the flames, Richardson said firefighters from his department along with Fayetteville and Ansted did have to enter the building.
At this time, Richardson said it is too soon to determine the full extent of the damage sustained by the building or where the fire originated.
The responding fire departments included Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Ansted, Nutall, Gauley Bridge and Boomer.
The fire is being investigated by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office.
A GoFundMe account had been started for the restaurant and already has over $10,000 raised. The page is trying to raise $20,000.
"These funds will go directly to owner Lewis Rhinehart to use at his discretion. The $20,000 is an estimate of income loss for the employees in the coming weeks and months,” according to the page.
