ATLANTA — A woman who said she had a yearslong romantic relationship with Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said Wednesday that he urged her to have an abortion in 1993 and drove her back to the Texas clinic after she changed her mind.
The unnamed woman appeared as “Jane Doe” at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred less than two weeks before the election against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker called the claim “a lie,” just as he dismissed a previous accusation by an ex-girlfriend that he paid for her abortion.
Walker has called for an outright ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Allred said she had evidence of handwritten letters between the woman and Walker, who had a “romantic and intimate relationship” for years. She wouldn’t say whether there’s a receipt for the abortion.
At a campaign stop in Dillard, Walker said: “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told you this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain it.”
The woman’s identity was not revealed because she said she fears reprisals. Allred provided a photo she said showed Walker on a bed in the woman’s hotel room as well as cards and letters she said he wrote her. Allred did not provide a receipt for the abortion when asked by reporters.
“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite, and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator,” the woman said. “Herschel Walker said he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one.”
The woman is the second to come forward anonymously to claim that Walker urged her to have the procedure after becoming pregnant with his child.
