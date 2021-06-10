Two defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave” were sentenced this week to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Carol Lynn Belton, 62, of Montgomery and Larry Terrence Martin, 31, of St. Albans were sentenced to 15 months and 151 months in prison, respectively.
According to court documents, Martin previously admitted distributing more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 60 pounds of marijuana between January 2018 and August 26, 2020, to both dealers and users in and around Kanawha County.
Martin also admitted recruiting a U.S. Postal Service employee to deliver drug packages to him that had been sent to residences along the mail carrier’s route.
Belton previously admitted distributing approximately seven ounces of methamphetamine in Montgomery.