A Beckley man has died after becoming ill at Southern Regional Jail, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed Monday.
John Lewis Jarrell, 57, was transported from the jail in Beaver to an unidentified hospital around midnight on Oct. 24, State Department of Homeland Security Director of Communications Lawrence Messina confirmed Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital “later that morning,” Messina reported.
Jarrell was an inmate at SRJ. State officials did not provide information on whether Jarrell had been in the medical pod at the time he was transported.
“There is no evidence of foul play,” said Messina.
Jarrell had entered the jail on Oct. 18 on a capias, said Messina.
A capias warrant, issued by a judge, authorizes police to arrest people for not showing up to a court hearing, not paying fines on time, or not following civil court rulings.
A defendant under a capias warrant has to serve jail time, along with paying additional fines and fees.
On Sept. 4, 55-year-old Steven Robinson of Beckley also died at SRJ, after being arrested under a capias warrant.
Robinson’s mother, 81-year-old Annell Payne of Beckley, reported in September that Robinson had undergone a serious surgery about a month prior to entering SRJ and that he had 200 staples in his leg when he was admitted to the jail, along with two titanium plates and another titanium device.
The state contracts Prime Care Medical of Pennsylvania to provide medical care for those who are serving sentences at SRJ.
Robinson’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy in September.
Messina said Robinson had been found “unresponsive” in his cell on the morning of Sept. 4 and that emergency medical workers had pronounced him dead at the jail around 7 a.m.
Foul play was not suspected, said Messina in September, but Robinson’s death is being investigated.