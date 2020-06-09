A second 15-year-old girl is suing Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Dr. Zouhair Kabbara for sexual harassment.
In a Raleigh County Circuit Court civil case filed by Beckley attorneys Steve New and Amanda Taylor, the teen’s mother says that Kabbara, a former Beckley ARH Hospital physician, had intimidated and sexually harassed the girl.
Kabarra is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police, and ARH attorneys have said that it is unclear if Kabarra and other ARH employees will face criminal charges. He is currently in Lebanon, his attorney has reported.
New has said that he believes Kabbara is on a “Forrest Gump” vacation and will not return to West Virginia.
New has also reported that Kabbara was charged in New York with two counts of felony rape, including a count of rape in November 2012. New alleges that at least 20 volunteers, nurses and other staff members at Beckley ARH Hospital had reported instances of Kabbara sexually harassing or stalking them since ARH hired him.
In the new civil case, the girl’s mother reported that her daughter, who is now 15, had begun volunteering at Beckley ARH in May 2019. In the complaint, she alleges that Kabbara sat across from her daughter on Wednesdays in the hospital cafeteria and stared at her for uncomfortable periods of time.
When she walked down hallways, he stood up from his chair and visibly followed her with his eyes. On one occasion, he approached her when she was retrieving a wheelchair. The girl, who was uncomfortable with Kabbara’s attention, fled the situation.
The girl is asking for compensatory and punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, attorney fees and court costs for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, negligent retention, sexual harassment and civil conspiracy.
Raleigh Circuit Judge Robert Burnside is hearing the case.
In June 2019, another 15-year-old female volunteer had reported to Beckley ARH human resources and legal department staff that the same physician had pressed his genitals against her, had tried to steer her into an empty hospital room when she was performing volunteer duties and had chased her down three flights of stairs, according to a lawsuit filed by New and Taylor.
Following the first volunteer’s complaint, Beckley ARH allegedly told the junior volunteers, including the second volunteer, to use a code name when Kabbara was nearby. The suit alleges administrators also directed the teens to work in pairs when Kabbara was on duty, suggesting that hospital administrators were aware of Kabbara’s actions but failing to protect the volunteers and other employees, which New says is a violation of federal workplace laws.
By law, an employer must take steps to protect employees and volunteers from sexual harassment, a form of gender discrimination.
The first plaintiff and her father allege in an ongoing civil suit that the ARH legal department and human resources department had been aware of Kabbara’s harassment of nurses and other employees and had permitted it to continue. The girl also said that, after she had reported the incidents of alleged harassment to the appropriate Beckley ARH administrators, Kabbara shouted at her father. She said she was later targeted for retaliation by having her volunteer opportunity taken away from her on false pretenses.
Beckley ARH spokeswoman Jeri Knowlton was not immediately available for comment on Monday night.