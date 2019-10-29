With the year winding down, Lewisburg’s downtown shops and galleries are ratcheting up their seasonal offerings, showcased at First Fridays after Five on Nov. 1.
Among Friday’s special treats are:
l Aggie’s debuts make-your-own snow and serves hot chocolate with marshmallow creme.
l A new Stratton Alley shop, Adorn, will serve cold coffee, spiked or not, while showing off its new holiday scene.
l Carnegie Hall will open a trio of November/December art exhibits with a reception in each gallery. Barbara Stanley’s “Chance Encounters” will be featured in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery. The Old Stone Room Gallery will feature Patrick Ruan’s art, and Mark Trent’s work will be exhibited in the Board Room Gallery.
l Harmony Ridge will show off this year’s two complimentary holiday gift wrap choices.
l The traditional Irish music of Patrick O’Flaherty will waft through Patina, as shoppers watch artists demonstrating their work in furniture painting, fraktur art and spatter painting. Complimentary Guinness and Girl Scout cookies will be served.
l Watercolorist Jeanne Brenneman is the featured artist of the month at WV Artisans, where complimentary appetizers and wine will be served.
l Edith’s Store will offer samples of Sambucus Elderberry Immune Syrup, a cold and flu remedy.
l Music, wine and books will welcome visitors to A New Chapter bookstore.
l Wandering Bird Gallery will showcase “Gifts,” new works by Jorn Lynne Mork. Patrons may enjoy complimentary wine and register for a gift.
l The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center will celebrate the season with cider and cookies, along with a holiday quilt show presented by the Alderson Quilters and Crafters Guild, with many items offered for sale. The quilters will also sell tickets for a chance at their annual “Rent Quilt.” Local musician Lieselotte Heil will present original and classic works in “A Celebration of Traditional Appalachian Music.”
During First Fridays after Five, held the first Friday of each month except January, downtown Lewisburg’s shops, galleries and restaurants remain open until at least 8 p.m., serving up complimentary refreshments and entertainment. For additional information, check out visitlewisburgwv.com, visit the event’s Facebook page or call 304-645-4333.
