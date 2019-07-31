Three people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Fayetteville on Tuesday.
According to a press release, officers from the Fayetteville Police Department, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force arrested the individuals at Fayette Hill’s Apartments.
The three suspects were all charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Kendra Michelle Pudder is facing five charges, Shawn Allen Surnear is facing two charges and Bradley Allen Alexander is facing four charges in addition to a conspiracy charge.
All three individuals are being held at Southern Regional Jail.
