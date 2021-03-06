Established less than two weeks ago, the Broadband Enhancement subcommittee of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force is still finding its footing, but it does have an ambitious goal.
“Our goal is to try and coordinate affordable, reliable, fast internet for local citizens,” task force chairman Stephen Baldwin said in a telephone interview with The Register-Herald on Thursday.
Having held only two virtual meetings thus far, the subcommittee’s members “don’t want to recreate the wheel,” Baldwin said. “We want to supplement and build upon what’s already there.”
As they determine what sort of organization will best help them to move forward, the 20-some members already have decided to focus their energies on filling the county’s internet service mapping gap.
That such an initiative would arise from a task force dedicated to pooling resources in the midst of a health crisis was neatly summed up by Baldwin when he announced the subcommittee’s formation.
“Covid has taught us all the importance of broadband in health care, education and business,” he wrote in the task force’s weekly report on Feb. 23.
He said in Thursday’s interview that current internet mapping in Greenbrier County doesn’t show where the real problem areas are. Getting people to run speed tests on their connections is a simple matter of networking, Baldwin said. Broadband maps typically include such data as availability, speeds and pricing.
Accurate and complete mapping is a crucial step toward putting expected federal funding for broadband expansion where it will do the most good.
Baldwin, who represents the 10th District and serves as the minority leader in the West Virginia Senate, noted that the Legislature is batting a couple of broadband bills back and forth right now.
“Neither one is revolutionary,” he said.
And with the Legislature now in possession of the governor’s outline of legislation to slash the state income tax in half while increasing an array of other taxes, Baldwin is not optimistic that broadband will surge to the forefront of legislators’ attention.
“It was my concern all along that the income tax bill will take all the air out of the room,” Baldwin said. “It’s the focal point now. Broadband isn’t getting that kind of attention.”
He would like to see the state willing to fund a pilot project to finish the “last mile” needed to carry service from the main road to the houses and businesses where it’s needed, but there’s been no indication that such an initiative is in the offing.
The Greenbrier task force’s subcommittee will coordinate with the state and county in the months ahead, Baldwin said, acknowledging that the most likely path forward will involve organizing under the county commission as a broadband council.
Whatever turn the path forward takes, Baldwin said he and the other subcommittee members are eager to explore different types of broadband technology in the search for the best fit for Greenbrier County.
“We don’t want to fix on one technology; we prefer an ‘all of the above’ menu,” he said.
Baldwin invites anyone interested in working with the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force’s Broadband Enhancement subcommittee to contact him at stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov.
