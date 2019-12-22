Next year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will see fewer participants than in years past after announcing earlier this month their decision to reduce the number of wild-card entrants.
A "wild-card entrant" is a contestant granted to spell in the national bee who won a school-level bee but did not win a regional competition.
This year, the national bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie, The Associated Press reported, because organizers ran out of words difficult enough to eliminate spellers from final rounds. So, before the next national bee, Scripps has announced they'll be reforming the competition some, starting with allowing fewer wild-card participants.
The Associated Press reported the bee will have roughly 140 wild-card entrants, which is 300 fewer than what it had this year, allowing for only 400 participants next year. The most recent bee had 562 participants.
Next year, wild cards will only be available to seventh- and eigth-grade students, according to The Associated Press.
"There were dozens of first-timers and younger spellers among this year’s wild cards, and current and former spellers said they were concerned the program had strayed from its intended purpose and was letting in nearly anyone able to pay the $1,500 entry fee plus travel, lodging and expenses," The Associated Press reported. "Spellers who qualify via the traditional route, by winning a regional bee, have their trip to nationals paid for by sponsors."
Raleigh County is no stranger to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with six students who have won regional competitions and taken part in the national bee.
• 2019 — Mark Imbing, seventh grade, Beckley-Stratton Middle School
• 2018 — Delaney Mitchell, eighth grade, Beckley-Stratton Middle School
• 2017 — Kelly Mills, seventh grade, Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers
• 2016 — Katie Mills, eighth grade, Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers
• 2012 — Elizabeth Koh, eighth grade, St. Francis de Sales School
• 2011 — Elizabeth Koh, seventh grade, St. Francis de Sales School
• 2010 — Erin Mills, eighth grade, Shady Spring Middle School
Paige Kimble, the bee’s executive director, told The Associated Press older kids should be the focus of the wild-card program because they are running out of chances to make the bee, and added that Scripps will take into account applicants' performances in past bees and the difficulty of their regions.
The organization also announced they will be offering a financial aid package for spellers who apply through the wild-card program, which is called "RSVBee."
"The bee will cover the entry fees and expenses of up to 18 wild-card spellers who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches, a common measure of poverty," Ben Nuckols with The Associated Press reported.
“We have always been sensitive to the financial need aspect of RSVBee,” Kimble said told The Associated Press. “We look forward to helping spellers and their families who are in need make it to the national stage.”
