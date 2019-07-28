The 24th World Scout Jamboree is currently housing 45,000 Scouts from 150 countries, and while the Scouts have an array of differences, on Friday they celebrated one thing they all have in common — their love for their country.
Friday was a day for cultural celebration among Scouts as they not only shared and learned about others' home countries, like food, music and everything in between, but they were also brought together at the end of the day to hear a message of unity.
The term "unity" is defined as the state of being united or joined as a whole, and at Friday night's "Unity Show" that's exactly what Scouts did.
Flags from every country represented at the World Jamboree waved tall alongside an open field at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, where Scouts joined to sing, dance and fellowship over their love for the organization.
It was a wide array of color at the show from the different costumes, hats, languages and conversations. When looking to the left one would see men and women in bright-colored dresses and pants dancing to Mariachi music, and when looking to the right one would see a group waving a United Arab Emirates flag as they wore white robes, or "thobes," with their head dresses.
Joshua Dulin, of San Diego, Calif., sat among other Scouts from the U.S. during the Unity Show and said he had spent the day trying foods from the other countries of his fellow Scouts. He said it's been interesting to compare what's different and the same in their day-to-day lives.
"It's just almost hard to process," Dulin said. "Like we're all Scouts, but we're all different, but when you get us all together, it really doesn't seem that way. We're all just trying to have the same fun."
Dulin said the key chain each Scout wears around his or her neck has been great for keeping up with all the other Scouts he meets. The key chain allows a Scout to "click" with another one by placing the two key chains together; once the chains are clicked, the Jamboree app connects you by adding each other to a friend's list showing all your contact and social media information.
"It's really cool because even if you don't speak the same language as someone, you can click with them, check out their social media and see what they're like," he said.
Nicholas Radtke, also of San Diego, Calif., said he, too, has enjoyed meeting Scouts from other countries.
"We've buddied up with a troop from the United Kingdom, and they've just been really awesome. We've become really good friends with them so far," Radtke said. "We're even planning to go eat dinner together with them here soon."
Radtke said for him, Friday was a day of spending time with his troop, but also spending time with troops from other countries, even if there was a language barrier.
"When you're a Scout, you all like the same stuff. So, like today, we all just tried a bunch of different foods together, some foods I honestly can't even pronounce, and traded some badges too."
Trading badges is common among Scouts, regardless of what country they are from.
"It's honestly been overwhelming and hard to process, but in a good way," Radtke said. "There are just so many different people here, it's crazy to think we're all here for the same thing. It's just really, really cool."
