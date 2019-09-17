The color maroon was sported in schools statewide Tuesday to show support for Roane County, which suffered the loss of a student this past weekend.
Alex Miller, who was a senior football player at Roane County High School, passed away Friday after he collapsed on the field during a game against Clay County. According to other news outlets, Miller was given CPR and rushed to a hospital, but he died later that night.
WSAZ reported Miller's parents said he had a physical just three days before his senior year began, and had no prior health issues. There is a pending autopsy.
Students, teachers and staff wore maroon-colored clothes Tuesday — Roane County High School's school colors — to show their support and unity, while those grieve and mourn the loss of Miller.
Some of those schools included Park Middle School in Raleigh County, Oak Hill, Meadow Bridge, and Midland Trail high schools in Fayette County, and other education institutions including the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Tega Toney, an Oak Hill High School teacher, said it warmed her heart to see so many students and staff wear maroon to support Roane County. Although West Virginia is a small state, when a tragedy strikes, it reverberates throughout all the counties, she said.
"When one of us hurts, we all hurt," she said. "Every public school employee and student feels the loss of this young man, and our hearts hurt for the Roane County community."
Toney said it was important to wear Roane County High School's school colors at Oak Hill High School to show solidarity with them because they want them to know they are thinking of them, and supporting them through this hard time.
"There is always more than unites us than divides us," she said. "Today, we are all Raider Strong."
Bill Heis, the principal of Roane County High School told The Register-Herald he had known Miller since he was in middle school, and to see the statewide support for Miller is overwhelming.
"When all the students got off the bus this morning and we're coming inside, I just saw a sea of maroon, and that has continued throughout the day," he said.
Heis said he received pictures throughout the day from schools all over the state from Ripley to Gilmer County, and it makes him feel grateful to know Miller continues to be loved.
Roane County Superintendent of Schools Richard Duncan told The Register-Herald he, too, felt overwhelmed to see the widespread support across the state for Miller.
"We've even been getting photos from Ohio and Kentucky with people sporting maroon for Alex, and it's truly something special," Duncan said. "I didn't know Alex extremely well, but the things I've heard from my staff and folks that have worked around him, are ones that knew how great he was.
"We can't thank everyone enough for showing the support in the way that they have."
