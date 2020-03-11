County school boards throughout southern West Virginia have released plans to take if an outbreak of coronavirus were to occur in the area, including closing schools for two weeks if a confirmed case arises.
In Fayette County, school officials have been working with the Fayette County Health Department (FCHD) and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health's Office of Disease and Prevention, and feel while coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that have been around for years and often show symptoms of the common cold, parents, teachers, students and other staff are urged to take precautionary measure to avoid getting sick.
The novel coronavirus that was first discovered in China is brand new. There is no known cure and there is no vaccine.
Currently, Fayette County school officials have said if a student or employee has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, that school or office building will be closed for up to 14 days for a thorough cleaning. The cleaning process that will be used is the one recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and all extra-curricular activities for the school will be cancelled if a school is closed.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and school officials urge anyone with those symptoms to get tested for the virus.
Raleigh County Schools have launched a similar plan to take if the virus hits the area, and have offered tips from the Raleigh County Health Department on how to prevent getting the virus including:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Stay home when you are sick, except for medical care
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash immediately
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Wash your hands often with soap and water frequently for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer with greater than 60 percent alcohol
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick with flu-like symptoms. Those who display those symptoms should go home and remain home until all symptoms are gone for at least 24 hours.
Raleigh County Schools have also announced if a student or employee has a confirmed case of the virus, the individuals school or office building could also be closed to up to 14 days for a thorough cleaning.
Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools David Price also confirmed the school system will not be taking any field trips for the rest of the school year, even those that have already been scheduled.
"I am not a medical professional, and all we can do is listen to the medical professionals and our leadership, and do what we think is right," Price said. "It's unfortunate we had to do this, but no matter what we are always going to err on the side of the kids and do what we have to do to ensure their safety."
Wyoming County Schools Attendance Director John Henry told The Register-Herald that his schools have a protocol they plan to follow if the virus were to it the area, however it's not yet been released. Henry said officials are to present the plan to the school board Thursday for approval.
If approved, Henry said the plan will be released to the public soon after.
Christy Clemons-Rodgers, community relations coordinator for the Greenbrier County School Board, said much like Wyoming County, officials are working to develop a plan for the school system if the virus hits. She added they are working with local health professionals to come up with the best possible plan for students and staff, and the plan will be released as soon as it is finalized.
Both Nicholas and Summers counties did not return calls regarding plans they would take if the virus were to hit their area.
Also on Wednesday, state officials held a press conference on preparations for the coronavirus at the West Virginia Capitol.
Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, predicted parents will hear about "deep cleans” at schools, which he said are not uncommon during flu season.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health, said children appear to be at low-risk for the virus. Officials will weigh the risks and benefits before recommending closures, she noted.
"When you close a school, as you all know, there are many, many ramifications of that," she said. "You have got childcare issues. You have got feeding issues. You have parents having to stay at home and taking care of children and so you've got economic impacts of that. That's a measure that is pretty serious to do because there are so many ramifications of it, as well as the actual learning. And so we don't take that one lightly."
She said there are no current plans for school closures, but if a student were exposed to the virus, officials may recommend the closure of that specific school.
Register-Herald Reporter Erin Beck contributed to this story.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH