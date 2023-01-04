As a result of the continued water outages, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said schools will remain closed until Monday.
Price made this announcement Wednesday morning while calling in to a water outage briefing taking place at the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center in Beaver.
The number of households in Raleigh County that remain without water is still around 1,000 and is concentrated in the northwestern region of the county.
“I'd rather see the system up and running and know that families are taken care of and communities are in pretty good shape before we get kids back in school because that's what's important,” he said.
Raleigh County Schools have been closed all week due to the countywide water outages.
Shane Bragg, general manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD), said he has roughly 1,000 customers that are still without water.
“As the day progresses, that number should go down even farther,” Bragg said.
Most of these customers are located northwest of Glen Daniel and in areas of higher elevation.
Bragg said water tanks in those areas are increasing as more water is being fed to them by Beckley Water.
“We’re headed in the right directions and ask the people just to be patient as we get it to them,” he said.
Jonathan Stanley, a representative with Beckley Water Company, said crews are still working to locate the leaks that were caused by the subzero temperatures over the Christmas weekend.
“Yesterday we had a 108,000-gallon meter leak – we shut the customer off ... an 84,000-gallon meter leak and a 46,000-gallon meter leak, yesterday alone,” Stanley said. “Those are the three worst, and that's not all that we had. We had many more than that, about 18 more that we had found on customers’ lines and cut them off at the meter. But those are the greatest majority of what has been straining our system.”
With water leaks still being discovered and reported, all Raleigh County households are being asked to conserve water.
Drinkable and nonpotable water remains available at sites throughout Raleigh County.
Bottled water is being passed out at Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial, Sophia City Fire Department, Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Coal River Volunteer Fire Department.
Nonpotable water tankers and dump tanks remain at Helen Park, Whitesville Fire Department, West Main Street in Sophia, Coal River Fire Department and Trap Hill Fire Department.
Residents who are unable to drive to these sites can call 911 to coordinate a water delivery from the county. Residents can also call the county’s non-emergency line at 304-255-9114.
County Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski urged residents not to call 911 if they are just looking for updates on the water outage.
Boil water advisories are in place for most residents in Raleigh County.
For Beckley Water customers, residents who lost water service and then had it return, had discolored water or experienced a decrease in water pressure are under a boil water advisory for 24 hours after their water service is completely returned.
Customers who get water from a public service district in Raleigh County are also under a boil water advisory until further notice.
A mobile shower trailer has been set up at the Lester Fire Department on Central Avenue. Users must bring their own toiletries and towels.
