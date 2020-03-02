Schools across the country celebrated Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, on Monday.
Dr. Seuss, or Theodor Seuss Geisel, is best known for authoring more than 60 popular children’s books such as “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Dr. Seuss books are a staple in many school classrooms and are often utilized by elementary school teachers to aid young students in learning to read.
Ridgeview Elementary School in Raleigh County and New River Primary School in Fayette County were just two of many schools across the region that celebrated the day – which falls on Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
New River Primary School Principal Lee Jones said many of his students and teachers wore as many colors as they could on Monday in honor of Dr. Seuss.
“We have Oak Hill High School students coming and doing reading with our students here,” Jones said.
In addition, the Oak Hill Primary School staff decorated hallways in honor of Dr. Seuss Day, Jones said.
On Monday evening, the New River Primary PTA helped organize a Dr. Seuss activity night at the elementary school, which included reading activities for parents and students.
Jones says Seuss’ books are very helpful in the beginning stages of reading. He says his school has many Dr. Seuss books on the premises.
“We do because in this day in time, they (Dr. Seuss books) have a lot of rhyme in them, and we don’t see a lot of kids picking up on rhyming.”
Ridgeview Elementary School in Raleigh County is also celebrating with a Dr. Seuss-themed week of activities.
Many Ridgeview Elementary School students dressed up like the Lorax on Monday, complete with orange shirts – and mustaches.
Each day of the week students were asked to dress in a unique but fun Dr. Seuss theme, in honor of the popular Dr. Seuss books.
Ridgeview Principal Rose Kelly says they celebrate the week because the books are great for young children to learn to read.
“The repetition, the memorizing the words, the rhythm and fluency that they’re able to gain from the reading” are all great for young readers, Kelly said.
“Just being able to hear those books and say the words and say the sentences over and over again,” she added.
Ridgeview Elementary School brought author and storyteller Dr. Mike Lockett to the school Monday to read to students.
Lockett was an Illinois school teacher for 21 years, has published a dozen bilingual children’s books, and has given presentations in more than 31 states, as well as other countries, according to his website.
“My Title I teachers saw him at the state reading conference and wanted to bring him here for our students, staff and parents,” Ridgeview Elementary School Principal Rose Kelly told The Register-Herald Monday afternoon.
She says the students loved Lockett’s presentation.
There were lots of laughs, cheers and smiles, she said.
The feeling seemed to be mutual.
“I absolutely loved them...,” Lockett said. “Your children here today are some of the most polite children. I’m in schools all over the U.S.A., and the children here this morning were some of the most wonderful children I’ve ever touched base with.” Lockett said the importance of telling stories out loud to children is huge. “We tend to learn words faster by hearing them than reading them.”
Ridgeview Elementary School Title I Teacher Taylor Sexton says she thought highly of Dr. Lockett when she met him at a reading conference in November.
“We had met Dr. Lockett at The Greenbrier and thought his presentation was wonderful,” Sexton said.
She said she felt bringing a “storyteller” to the school would be beneficial to students.
“When you read, you have to have fluency and inflection in their voice. We thought instead of just bringing an author we would bring in a storyteller,” Sexton said.
““The benefits of telling stories to our kids is huge. When you tell stories, you essentially support reading development. They gain vocabulary; they gain recall skills,” she added.