With the opening of several medical cannabis dispensaries in southern West Virginia, schools are now creating policies on how students approved to use the drug can do so safety while at school.
During the Raleigh County Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher and School Health Director Angie Foster introduced the new policy called medication administration and storage – standards for the possession and use of medical cannabis by a student.
The pair also discussed a second new policy which would allow for the administration of naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, when necessary, during school hours.
In reference to the medical cannabis policy, Raleigh County board member Richard Snuffer said he felt the policy placed too much responsibility on school principals and would “open up a can of worms.”
“I know we didn't open the can of worms, somebody else gave it to us ... but I see a lot of red flags in this thing, but that’s just me,” Snuffer said.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, the policies regarding medical cannabis and naloxone were put on 30-day comment, the standard for any new or amended school policies.
This means that for the next 30 days, Raleigh County residents will be able to review and comment on the two policies, which are available online on the district website at boe.rale.k12.wv.us/page/policies30day.
Medical cannabis use for students
Although it’s been more than five years since the creation of the Medical Cannabis Act, which allowes for medical cannabis to be grown, dispensed and used in the state, it wasn’t until early 2022 that dispensaries started opening in West Virginia, with three located in Beckley.
As part of the state law, patients under the age of 18 can obtain a state medical cannabis card if they register with a caregiver who is their parent or legal guardian.
In Raleigh Schools’ policy regarding medical cannabis, which was incorporated into the district’s existing policy that deals with the administration of other medications to students while at school, the process starts by notifying the principal.
When notifying the principal, the parent or guardian who has been designated as the caregiver for the student must provide a number of documentations to the school’s principal including the student’s and caregiver’s medical cannabis card and a certification from a physician registered with the state’s cannabis office.
In order to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients must be diagnosed with a serious medical condition that would qualify them to obtain medical cannabis including cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), epilepsy, terminal illness, chronic or intractable pain and other diagnoses outlined in state code.
Once all the documentation is received, the caregiver will be allowed to administer the medical cannabis to his or her child while at school or during a school-related event. Only the registered caregiver, not a school employee or school nurse, will be allowed to administer medical cannabis to his or her child, with an exception being made if the caregiver is a school employee.
Unlike other approved medications administered to students during school hours, the policy states that medical cannabis will not be stored on school property. After it’s administered by a designated caregiver, the caregiver will be required to remove any remaining medical cannabis from the school property or school-related event.
The policy also states the medical cannabis cannot be administered in dry leaf or plant form, which means smokable medical cannabis will not be allowed.
Starcher said approved forms would include gummies, topicals or tinctures, which go under the tongue.
Although school employees are not administering medical cannabis, Snuffer asked what type of liability the schools would be taking on by allowing students to receive medical cannabis while at school.
“If a student partakes of this ... and gets inside his car and he wrecks on the way home 'cause he’s high, who’s responsible?” Snuffer asked.
“I assume that the parent/guardian would be responsible,” Foster said.
“We don’t have any responsibility to know that that child is under the influence?” Snuffer said.
Snuffer also pointed to a section of the policy that read, “A designated caregiver shall not administer medical cannabis in a manner that creates disruption to the educational environment or the school-related event, or that causes exposure to other students or persons.”
He said this gives principals some leeway to control the administration of medical cannabis on school grounds, but it would still be a heavy burden on principals.
“I understand that (medical cannabis) has helped a lot of people and stuff," Snuffer said, "it’s just – I guess we’ll learn as we go.”
“I can see a lot of problems with it.”
Naloxone in schools
The district’s new policy for naloxone was received more favorably than the medical cannabis policy with board member Marie Hamrick saying that many people already carry naloxone with them.
“It just makes sense to me that it should be available for our kids,” Hamrick said.
The policy would approve the administration of naloxone to anyone suffering from an opioid-related overdose during school hours.
Certified school nurses as well as others trained in the use of naloxone would be allowed to administer the drug, which would be stored in an accessible place on school grounds.
Foster said it's likely schools will choose to store it near the front office so it will be readily available when needed.
The policy also states that school employees will call 911 prior to administering naloxone.
Board members will vote on the policies once the 30-day comment period is complete.
Members of the public who would like to comment on the policies can send remarks to cdaniel@k12.wv.us. They can also bring their comments directly to board members during regular meetings.
The Raleigh County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in Munson Hall at the Raleigh County Schools Central Office.
