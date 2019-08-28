Wednesday marked the first day of school for Fayette County, and even though new schools and new traffic patterns have been implemented this year, Superintendent Terry George said it's nothing school administration can't handle.
However, several parents and guardians took to Facebook Wednesday evening to disagree.
New for the 2019-20 school year, the Oak Hill school campus offers students to attend Oak Hill High School and Middle School, New River Intermediate Elementary School, New River Primary Elementary School, and the Fayette Institute of Technology.
Before the school year began, Bryan Parsons, the transportation director for Fayette County Schools, had reported traffic flow during drop-off and pick up hours would increase, which led to some brainstorming on how to make the process a little smoother during those peak hours.
A new access road off Halstead Avenue connecting the campus to the surrounding area, which was paved shortly before school began, strictly handles bus traffic on and off the site. The Allman Street access near the football stadium continues to be used for parent and student traffic for the high school.
Only during morning hours, parents who drop off children at the high school are able to exit out of the main exit at Oyler afternoon, but in the afternoon, folks must use Allman Street to arrive and exit.
Signs were posted bright and early Wednesday morning to assist parents and bus drivers with where they needed to go for drop off and pick-up. George said things went OK the first day of school, but he has no doubt as the school year continues people will get more used to the patterns.
"Most of us have been on campus most of the day to make a smooth transition for students," George explained.
In previous years, 18 regular school buses have serviced the campus, and this year those same 18 buses will continue to be used, along with eight Fayetteville buses and two Valley buses. So, with new traffic patterns, more students and more buses, it takes a bit to get things situated, George said.
"After today we will review the arrival and dismissal process," he said. "Overall, we think things went smoothly [today]. We have a large number of parents dropping off children in the morning, so this led to some lengthly lines.
"We feel we will improve this each day for our students."
Jeannie Smith, a resident who was present at Wednesday's opening called the traffic flow, "far far far from successful," and other parents seemed to agree.
Meagan Conley also took to The Register-Herald's Facebook page Friday evening and said students were put on wrong buses.
"They were dropped off places they weren't suppose to go, kids missing buses and kids not getting home until after 5 p.m." She called the situation "ridiculous."
"They had all summer to get this sorted out and be ready," she said. "No excuse for the mess today!"
David Snyder, another concerned resident commented on The Register-Herald's Facebook page to say children from the town of Pax spent 11 hours away from home, from the time they got on the bus Wednesday morning to the time they got home.
He said he still remains unsure what time elementary students are supposed to get home in the evening, and claimed the Fayette County Board of Education made a poor decision when it comes to their new traffic pattern at the campus.
