School collecting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

The Academy of Careers and Technology in Beckley is working to fill a semi-truck full of donations to deliver to families in western Kentucky who lost much of what they owned after a tornado ripped through the area last week.
Kevin Bolen, Raleigh County adult education coordinator, said the 53-foot semi-trailer truck he and others intend to fill is used for the school’s CDL (commercial driving license) program.
Since the program started three years ago, Bolan said school officials have been looking for ways to use it to aid communities.
“We just felt like if the community could give, we could deliver,” Bolen said.
Bolen said they have partnered with Southern Communications to collect supplies.
He added that they can accept most things with the exception of cash.
Bolen said they are looking to deliver supplies to Mayfield, Kentucky, which was one of the hardest hit areas.
Per donations requests posted to the Graves County School website, the county where Mayfield resides, Bolen said the most needed items are flashlights, batteries for flashlights, lanterns, hand warmers, blankets, propane heaters and propane, kerosene heaters and kerosene, toys (coloring/activity books, board games etc.), cardboard boxes, trash bags, new undergarments and socks, plastic totes, clothing detergent, handheld can openers and bubble wrap.
Bolen said they are also accepting nonperishable food items.
Donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the school located at 390 Stanaford Rd. in Beckley. For more information call 304-256-4615 or visit wvact.net
The truck will be driven to Kentucky by instructors and students. Bolen said he and others hoped to deliver a truckload of goods before Christmas.
Especially in a time when transporting goods is difficult, Bolen said the truck is something the school has at its disposal that has the ability to help a lot of people in need.
“It’s just something that’s available to us, and a way that will help our area be able to help that area,” Bolen said.