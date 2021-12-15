School collecting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

[br]SMOOT [ndash] Rev. Otis Cales, 80 of Smoot passed away on Monday evening, December 13, 2021 at his home of a short illness. Born on May 31, 1941 at Sandstone, he was the son of the late Julian Spurgeon Cales and Delphia Mae Bragg Cales. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death…