With a brief online school calendar survey now completed, Greenbrier County Schools is inviting parents, students, staff and community members to attend either of two public forums to offer further input.
Superintendent Jeff Bryant said this input is valued by the board of education as that body prepares to make decisions about school start dates, scheduled breaks and scheduled make-up days.
The first forum will be in the auditorium at Western Greenbrier Middle School, 315 Timber Wolf Drive, Crawley, on March 3, starting at 5 p.m.
The second forum will be conducted immediately prior to the regular board of education meeting on March 10 at the board offices in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts & Sciences Center on the campus of New River CTC’s Lewisburg campus, 653 Church St. That forum will begin at 6 p.m.
Calendars must meet guidelines and requirements outlined in state code and state board of education policy. Copies of requirements, guidelines and sample calendars are available for review on the West Virginia Department of Education website at wveis.k12.wv.us/school-calendar/resourceDocuments/.
Greenbrier County’s 2020-21 school calendar will be presented for approval at the April 14 regular meeting of the board of education and will then be submitted to the state superintendent of schools for approval.