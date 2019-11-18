charleston — Superintendents from southern West Virginia, eyeing facility upgrades, a new regional school and a new facility to replace an older elementary school in Beckley, put in requests for nearly $30 million in funding from the School Building Authority on Monday morning.
On the first of two days that the SBA is hearing requests, school superintendents from all across the state map made 10-minute presentations on school building needs in their districts. At the end of the day, the SBA had $90 million in requests – with $26 million total to hand out.
The SBA will be getting another $33.7 million in requests today, including an $11.5 million ask from Mercer County.
Two of the bigger requests on Monday came from Fayetteville and Raleigh counties.
Terry George, the Fayette County schools superintendent, was the second school official to stand before the SBA members in the annual two-day process, requesting $20 million for a new Meadow Bridge PreK-12 Regional School. The county is not able to commit local funds to this project, George said, but reminded board members that Fayette County had put up local money in recent years.
A new regional school makes sense for the students with transportation, he told MetroNews.
“The elementary students attending from Greenbrier and Raleigh (counties) have a very long bus ride and they are five or ten minutes from the front door of Meadow Bridge,” George said.
“It’s much easier for those students to attend a school that is within their region. It doesn’t matter what county they live in, the idea is to send kids to a school that is close to where they live.”
David Price, the superintendent of Raleigh County schools, the third school official to appear before the SBA on Monday, came with a request of $8.8 million in funding for a new Stratton Elementary School.
Any funding received from the SBA would be used with a local contribution of $7 million, Price said, for a total project cost of around $15.8 million.
Price felt confident about the presentation and told MetroNews that the Raleigh County school system project will be important to education in Beckley.
“This is an 80-year-old building that was built and designed for a high school now serving pre-K through fifth grade. It wasn’t designed for that,” Price said. "It’s really reached its limit for what we can do with it and now we have to move forward into a new facility that will support creativity and innovation for students.”
Also Monday morning, Monroe County Superintendent Joetta Basile requested a little more than $1 million in SBA funding for a roof replacement at James Monroe High School. These funds will be used in partnership with a local contribution of $180,643 for a total project cost of $1.2 million.
Today, the SBA will hear requests from:
• Mercer County for $11.5 million for the construction of a new elementary school for the Bluewell and Brushfork areas. The funds will be used in partnership with a local contribution of $3 million for a total project cost of $14.5 million. Upon the completion of this project, the existing Bluewell Elementary School and Brushfork Elementary School will close.
• Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, superintendent of Nicholas County schools, is scheduled to request up to $1.7 million in SBA funding for safe school entrances at Panther Creek Elementary, Zela Elementary, Birch River Elementary and Nicholas County High School. The state funds would be used with a local contribution of $100,000 for a total project cost of $1.8 million.
• Kimberly Rodes, superintendent of Summers County schools, will request $697,122 in funding for a roof replacement at Summers County Middle School. The county is not able to commit local funds to this project.
In total, superintendents from 27 counties were to present Monday and today.
The Fayette County request was the largest with Roane County ($16.9 million) and Calhoun ($16.8 million) logging the second and third largest requests. The smallest request came from Hampshire County, which needs $145,580 for corrective plumbing in a school kitchen.
The SBA will make its funding decisions at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 16-17.