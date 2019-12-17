School Board Authority votes to provide funding for new school in Meadow Bridge

The West Virginia School Board Authority approved $20 million on Tuesday to build a new consolidated regional school in Meadow Bridge.
The new Fayette County school will combine Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High School into one school, Ben Ashley, WVSBA's Director of Architectural Services, told The Register-Herald.
The elementary school currently has students up to sixth grade, and the high school takes students from 7th to 12th grade.
No local funds are involved in the project.
Only two other counties were awarded funds by the WVSBA this year, including Harrison and Marion County. The list this year was short, Ashley said, and it was a tough decision.
"We only had around $29 million available for funding this year," Ashley explained to The Register-Herald. "We were only able to pick the top three projects, and those three counties were it."
In year's past, 20 to 30 counties were awarded funds, but because of large projects funded last year, Ashley said awards were slim this time around.
"Our budget this year would have been around $50 million if you we wouldn't have awarded such big projects last year, but it's just the way it was," he said.
This is the second year in a row Fayette County has been awarded a large sum — last year the county received $6.6 million to complete a new consolidated school, which opened up the beginning of this school year.
Fayette County Superintendent of Schools Terry George told The Register-Herald that he was extremely pleased with the WVSBA for their consideration in funding what he called the "Meadow Bridge Project."
"This will be a solution to a problem for those students who live in a very isolated area," George said. "It will be a wonderful place for students and continuing education for the next 30 plus years, we're very excited about it."
George said the new, consolidated Meadow Bridge school will provide education opportunities to students living in Fayette, Summers, Greenbrier and even Raleigh counties.
"This will be a regional school, that's what we're calling it," he said. "There are students who already have to attend Meadow Bridge from outside counties, and since it will be regional, those students can continue to go to it if it's the closest one to them from where they live.
"It will just overall be such a wonderful thing."
Ashley said due to limited funds this year, WVSBA was only able to fund the top three projects they felt needed the most funding. Raleigh County was number four, not quite making it to the top this year.
Raleigh County had requested nearly $8.9 million in SBA funding for a new Stratton Elementary School, but was denied. The state funds would have been used with a local contribution of $7 million for a total project cost of $15.9 million.
The current Stratton Elementary building was built in 1939, and when the county requested the funds they cited the age of the structure and pointed out that the original design was for an older student population. Adequate renovations are nearly impossible, county officials have said.
"There are numerous life, health, and safety issues within this facility," the request stated. "The school has deficiencies related to improper air exchange requirements, power and data inadequacies, ADA inaccessibility, and access safety controls."
Monroe County requested up to $1 million in SBA funding for a roof replacement at James Monroe High School, which was also denied along with Nicholas County's request of $1.7 million for safe school entrances at Panther Creek Elementary, Zela Elementary, Birch Elementary and Nicholas County High School.
Summers County, too, was denied a $792,254 request in SBA funding for a roof replacement at Summers County Middle School.
