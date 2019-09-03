The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary recently hosted its fifth annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Stonehaven Golf Course at Glade Springs.
The release said a record breaking 34 teams participated.
All profits from the event go toward scholarships for students, both traditional and nontraditional. Since the inception of the tournament, the Friends of Coal Ladies have awarded scholarships to more than 150 students.
The release said scholarships are based on the profitability of the golf tournaments. Some of the requirements include a 3.0 grade point average and a relative in a coal related field. More specific criteria and applications can be found on friendsofcoalladies.com web site, as well as applications.
Winners of this years’ golf tournament were: No. 1 Brent Jones Team (members include Mike Creaswell, Zach Creswell, Cody White and Nate Kerns); No. 2 Jenmar (members include Chris Prater, Dennis Richardson, Justin Hylton and Jackie Douglas); No. 3 Highland Machinery #2 (members include Bill Lego, Greg McClanahan, Jayme Fox and Aaron Williams); No. 4 CBD Distributors (members include Alec Brooks, Jeff Brooks, Jay Cantley and Matt Snydor); No. 5 Advanced Urology (members include Dr. Faith Payne, Brandy Adkins, Tommy Knight and TJ Knight); and No. 6 Cramer Security & Investigations (members include David Lett, Will Ramey, Larry Wickline and Charlie Flanagan).
