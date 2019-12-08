Beckley Dance Theatre School and Beckley Performing Arts presented their classic and cherished Christmas ballet “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium in Beckley.
“The Nutcracker” ballet tells the story of a young girl, Clara, who receives a toy Nutcracker for Christmas. As she falls asleep on Christmas Eve, she dreams of a world full of Snow Queens, sugar plum fairies, an evil Mouse King and a land made of sweets. Throughout the ballet, Clara finds herself helping The Nutcracker, who is actually a real prince, defeat the Mouse King in a battle royale and resume his rightful place as ruler of the land.
According to Jerry Rose, artistic director for the Beckley Dance Theatre School, the show featured several professional dancers along with the student dancers.
“All of our dancers are marvelous and great actors,” Rose shared. “Clara is the typical little ballerina. She’s adorable and Fritz, the typical little brother brat, is wonderful.”
Along with the dancers, Rose also thanked his behind-the-scenes workers for their constant hard work.
“Susie Sayre and her fantastic team of seamstresses are simply amazing, Mark Neil has been working in the shadows on the street corner to help us bring life and magic to the theatre and Pat Almond has worked diligently to learn how to run the light board for the updated lighting. They’re all brilliant.”