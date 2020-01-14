Bobby Mack, Jr., 39, from Scarbro, pleaded guilty on Monday for his participation in a drug trafficking operation in Fayette County.
Mack admitted to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.
Mack is the 12th and final defendant to enter a guilty plea as a result of Operation Mountaineer Highway, an investigation into drug trafficking in Fayette County.
“All of the defendants charged as part of Operation Mountaineer Highway now stand convicted of their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. “Responding to the opiate crisis with tough law enforcement has been, and will remain, a priority for me and my office. We are achieving remarkable results.”
Mack admitted that he supplied 182 grams of heroin to a co-conspirator. The co-conspirator was stopped by law enforcement officers and admitted that he had obtained the heroin from Mack at Mack’s residence in Scarbro. Based on this information, officers obtained a search warrant for Mack’s residence. While conducting the search warrant, officers located items commonly used in drug distribution, three firearms, and approximately $343,097 in cash. As part of the plea agreement, Mack agreed to forfeit to the United States the firearms which he was prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, as well as the money.
Mack faces at least five years in federal prison and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced on April 9.