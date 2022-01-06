BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University has announced Travis Honaker of Scarbro was named to the Provost’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.
Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs.