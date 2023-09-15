A Scarbro man is facing a multitude of felony charges in Fayette County, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
A fraud investigation was initiated by the sheriff of Summers County, who had been named a conservator of a protected person who originally lived in Fayette County. The sheriff discovered disparities with the individual’s finances.
According to the release, it was discovered that sometime in January 2022, the victim was deemed incompetent. During an investigation, which was launched in early April 2023, detectives found that hundreds of transactions were made from the victim’s account to his son’s cash application from the time of incompetency. Detectives determined that the victim was in debt due to transactions.
Zachary W. Maddy, 41, of Scarbro, was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person (2 counts), uttering (1 count), and fraudulent use of an access device (21 counts). Maddy was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and was given a $200,000 bond.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
