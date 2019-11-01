The U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 4-8 in a run-up to Veterans Day.
In its part to support these brave men and women, the SBA and its partner organizations empower veterans and their family members by equipping them with business counseling, training, access to capital and contracting opportunities.
Veterans are integral to the growth of America’s small businesses, the SBA noted in a press release. Veteran-owned businesses in the United States employ five million workers and generate $1.1 trillion in receipts. Numbers like these reflect an economic power in veterans that cannot be ignored.
President Donald Trump showed his dedication to small businesses and veterans by donating his second-quarter salary to the SBA to help the nation’s veterans transition from military service to entrepreneurship. The funds helped SBA create an intensive entrepreneur training program specifically for veterans.
That manifested itself in a pilot 26-week program in which participants are currently taking part, featuring peer-to-peer mentoring and a course curriculum that includes strategic planning, financial management, cash flow forecasting, marketing the small business, sales methods, human resources, developing a growth plan, access to capital, legal issues, and government contracting.
To learn more about other SBA veterans programs and resources, visit www.sba.gov/vets or www.sba.gov/vetbiz or contact your local SBA district office to find out about various events.