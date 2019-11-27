Santa will make an appearance at Southern Appalachia Labor School’s monthly book sale Dec. 7.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school, in the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
Santa will be on site for an hour beginning at 10 a.m.
Each child who shows up will get to choose a book from a selection of children’s books. Snacks will also be provided.
SALS recently received a large donation of books from Kanawha County Libraries and has a wide variety to choose from including fiction, nonfiction, history, politics, self-help, cookbooks and many more. Also available are DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.