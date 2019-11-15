The Resort at Glade Springs will host “Santa’s Christmas Adventure” for the seventh consecutive year.
This interactive holiday experience for children and families is being offered to the public on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 at The Resort at Glade Springs, at the Pavilion at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels.
“Each year, we strive to create a magical experience children and families will remember forever,” says Ashley Long, creative director of the Resort at Glade Springs, “and this year we are adding some major upgrades to the North Pole as Santa has received a complete home makeover. We bring the whole North Pole experience here for children and their families to immerse themselves in, with animatronics, moving set pieces and switches and buttons you can push to create magical effects, as well as interactive games. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, Mr. and Mrs. Mouse, Frosty, The Grinch, Olive, Crispy and more! You’ll get to sample Mrs. Claus’s delicious cookies and attend a school for Santa’s elves, after which you will be awarded your own Elf Diploma!”
The Resort is also offering two resort packages this year: a one-night Santa’s Adventure Package which includes a discounted room with breakfast and a “Passport to the North Pole” for Santa’s adventure, and a two-night Santa’s Weekend Adventure which includes everything in the Santa’s Adventure Package along with a weekend packed full of fun holiday activities for children and their families. As in previous years, the Resort at Glade Springs will donate a portion of each Santa’s Christmas Adventure ticket proceeds to Toys For Tots of Southern West Virginia, to provide toys, books and other gifts to less fortunate children.
Advance reservations are required, and tickets are available for purchase online at www.SantasAdventureWV.com or by accessing the ticketing app on the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gladechristmas. Reservations are available by time slots from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. each night of the event. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Due to limited availability, the resort packages including room must be reserved by calling the reservations desk directly at 304-763-2000.