The Beckley Sanitary Board (BSB) is set to start construction next month on a $1.2 million emergency repair project along City Avenue in Beckley, BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson announced Thursday.
“The sanitary systems serving this neighborhood range in age from seventy to ninety years old, and their replacement was recently accelerated due to multiple sanitary sewer line collapses that occurred in the spring of 2021,” a press release from Johnson’s office stated. “Based on drainage and water quality improvement goals within its 2019 Capital Improvement Plan, BSB will also construct a new separate storm sewer.”
The neighborhood is bounded by South Oakwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Central Avenue. Johnson said the number of houses served was not immediately available on Thursday evening.
Groundbreaking on the project is set to start in April, with construction being completed in the fall.
The new storm sewer will eliminate current stormwater that flows into the combined sewer system.
As a result, the downstream impacts of neighborhood stormwater will be managed by a new, real-time stormwater management control structure that utilizes a smart technology dubbed OptiRTC.
OptiRTC is an American technology company that has developed a software as a service platform for civil infrastructure, according to the website.
The OptiRTC platform is a cloud-native platform that integrates sensors, forecasts, and environmental contexts to actively control stormwater infrastructure.
The anticipated $1.2 million cost for the City Avenue emergency sewer and stormwater project will be paid by the City of Beckley from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, Johnson said.
The Thrasher Group, Inc. is the project engineer.
BSB awarded the construction contract for the project to Tribute Contracting & Consultants, LLC of South Point, Ohio in the amount of $788,411, said Johnson
“The Beckley Sanitary Board, its ratepayers, and our environment will benefit for years to come from this ARPA investment in our community,” Johnson reported. “The City Avenue project will immediately fix leaking, broken sewer lines and create stormwater improvements aligned with our long term goals of better local flood resiliency and reduced pollution of our creeks and streams.”