While some are trying to reckon whether summer is truly at its end or if it’s to too soon to indulge in pumpkin spice drinks and display fall decorations, one local organization is already planning for the Christmas holiday.
This week the Salvation Army of Beckley; which serves Raleigh, Wyoming, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties, announced the dates it will be receiving applications for its Christmas Assistance program.
Major Rebecca Mott with the Salvation Army said the program is meant to help families who might not otherwise be able to afford Christmas presents for their children.
“Some families live pretty much paycheck to paycheck, so Christmas becomes a huge stress for those families,” Mott said. “And us being able to take that weight off of their shoulders, through the donations of such generous people in this community makes Christmas a little easier for those families.”
While they are mainly known for the toys they give out as part of this program, Mott said they also distribute food.
Applications for the Christmas Assistance program will be accepted at the Salvation Army’s Beckley location at 312 South Fayette Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10-14 and Oct. 17-21.
Applications will also be accepted at the Salvation Army’s Summersville location at 400 North Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25-26.
Applications are open for those living in the seven counties served by Salvation Army of Beckley that are either age 62 and up or have children under the age of 12.
When applying, applicants must bring the following:
• A valid picture ID
• Identification for everyone in their household (such as Medicaid cards, social security cards, etc.)
• Birth certificates for children (proof of birth or food stamp letter with children listed will work also)
• Proof of address (lease or utility bill in applicants name with service address)
• Proof of income (HUD or SNAP letter will work).
Mott said she understands that it may seem like they are asking for a lot of information as part of the application process but it is only so they can help those who need it most.
“We have such generous donors, and we want to make sure it’s going to families that are truly in need,” she said.
Last year, Mott said their program aided around 200 families which included roughly 500 children.
Mott said one of their major donors each year is Sheetz, which typically provides gifts for roughly 100 children in the area that apply for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program through its Sheetz for Kidz Holiday program.
She added that those in the community who would like to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program should keep their eyes peeled for their wreaths at the Crossroads Mall.
Mott said their wreaths, which will have the names of children people can sponsor, will appear on the doors of the main entrance to the mall around the second weekend of November.
Mott said anyone with questions about the program can call their office at (304) 253-9541.
