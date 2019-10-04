The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has been awarded the Voice of the (Appalachian) Region Award from FAHE, previously known as the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises. At its annual meeting in Knoxville, FAHE announced SALS is being presented the award for its continuous presence in local media and for raising awareness of the issues facing Appalachia.
According to Vonda Poynter, Membership Director, “SALS has been a great partner in keeping FAHE up-to-date on their programs and celebrations, which in turn provides us with the stories we utilize to uplift and highlight the FAHE Network to the rest of the country.”
“SALS keeps us informed through the sharing of newspaper articles, editorials, or clips from WAGE Radio about its continuing work in West Virginia.”
FAHE is a regional, non-profit, financial intermediary based in Berea, Kentucky, that provides collective voice and access to capital for the creation of housing and promotion of community development in Appalachia. In the past year FAHE accounted for $291 million of impact in Appalachia resulting in the ability to serve 80,000 people.
Jim King, President of FAHE, noted, “As a regional membership organization of affordable housing providers in Central Appalachia, FAHE has long been proud to include SALS as one of its members.”
“In our near 40-year history, we have worked hand-in-hand with this organization to provide appropriate affordable housing opportunities in their West Virginia service area.”