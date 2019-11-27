The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has begun a series of housing counseling classes with the support of the Beckley Area Foundation.
SALS, a HUD approved Housing Counseling Agency, has scheduled a free workshop for Protecting the Family Home this Friday at 3 p.m. at the Carriage Drive Pharmacy, 350 Carriage Drive in Beckley.
According to Jessica Sears, the SALS counselor who will conduct the session, families are often victims of refinancing scams and maintenance issues.
The workshop will focus on:
• Getting to know your home
• Assuring home safety
• Saving energy and money
• Preventative maintenance and minor repairs
• Remodeling and major repairs Investing in your neighborhood Asset building
• Keeping records
• Taxes and Insurance Protecting your equity Prepaying your mortgage Coping with hardship
For more information, call 304-4659732. For information about SALS, check www.sals.info.