The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) will offer a free informational session Tuesday, March 17, titled “Protecting the Family Home” to provide Beckley residents with helpful tools and advice for getting to know their home.
The event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library in Beckley where they will receive information on preventative maintenance and minor repairs. Clients will also learn ways to save energy and money.
There is no cost to enroll in the free program, and more informational sessions will take place in the future and will be announced at a later date.
SALS is a local, nonprofit HUD-approved housing agency in Fayette County, with a mission to create housing opportunities and build community through education, lending and development.
This informational session is offered at no cost thanks to a grant from the Beckley Area Foundation. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jessica Sears at 304-465-4246 or 304-719-0379.
Jordan Hatfield