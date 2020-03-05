Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) will host a book sale Saturday in Oak Hill.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill High School located at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
The sale will include books from today’s most popular fiction authors, classics, history, politics, religion, self-help, crafts, and dozens of new cookbooks and children and teenagers reading material, CDs and children’s DVDS will be available, along with a small selection of long play vinyls from the 1960s and 70s.
Hard-back books will be $1, and paper-back books will be 50 cents.
Jordan Hatfield