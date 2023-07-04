oak hill — The Southern Appalachian Labor School has embarked on a fundraising effort to pave the way for historical mining displays being placed at the SALS Historic Oak Hill School, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to Dr. John David, the volunteer director of SALS, a recent donation from the United Mine Workers Association gives a spark to the fundraising drive. David shared a June 27 letter from Cecil E. Roberts, the international president of the UMWA, which supplied $500 to the project to assist with the building of display cases that will house UMWA-related items donated by David, Mike Browning, Howard Green, Doug Yarrow and others.
Also donated have been paintings by Mike South, Andy Willis and David “Blue” Lamm. Two paintings by Lamm, centering on Mother Jones and coal miners in Cabin Creek, are displayed in the historic school’s banquet room.
“Keep up the good work and may God bless you, the Southern Appalachian Labor School and the individuals whose lives you improve through your selfless efforts,” read a portion of the Roberts letter to David.
According to David, the plan is to have display cases in the alcove areas on the first floor of the HOHS, with a recorded tour on devices, as well as a descriptive booklet.
Anyone contributing to the ongoing effort will be listed on a plaque within the exhibit.
Contributions, marked UMWA display, can be sent to: Southern Appalachian Labor School, P.O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119.
SALS also has a PayPal account on its website: www.sals.info.
Anyone with items to donate to the display can contact SALS.
SALS is a 501©(3) non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service and the West Virginia secretary of state’s office, thereby making contributions tax-deductible, David said.
