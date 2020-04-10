The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) is seeking grant funding for its housing program, according to a press release from the school.
SALS and its subsidiary housing program, SALS Housing and Coalfield Housing, have announced plans to seek housing preservation grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.
‘The proposed program is a grant program that provides rural non-profit organizations grant funds to assist very low-income homeowners repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas,” the press releases states. “SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County.”
The program would be open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, color, disability, gender, age or national origin.
Those wishing to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or proposal can write SALS at P.O. Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119, or call 304-465-9732.