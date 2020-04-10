The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Fayette County is seeking grant funding for their housing program.
"The Southern Appalachian Labor School and it's subsidiary housing program, SALS Housing and Coalfield Housing, has announced plans to seek Housing Preservation Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Program," a press release stated.
According to the release, the proposed program would is a grant program that provides rural, non-profit organizations grant funds to assist very low-income homeowners in repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas, and SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County.
SALS officials reported the program would be open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, disability, gender, age or national origin.
Those who wish to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or proposal can write SALS at P.O. Box 127 Kincaid, WV 25119 or call 304-465-9732.
— Jordan Hatfield