The Southern Appalachian Labor School has been selected as one of 20 workplaces statewide to receive a grant to support workplace wellness.
The grants are made possible by Active Southern West Virginia and WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.
By receiving the grant, SALSwill be better able to support the health and well-being of staff, volunteers and community members through creative wellness initiatives such as the SALS Community Foods Project for healthy living.
As part of the grant, a staff member form SALS will also receive certification in CDCWork@Health Employer Training. This 6-week evidence-based course gives participants the tools and education to develop and sustain a workplace wellness program.
Thanks to the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and a team from the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, SALS has developed a 2.8 mile rail-trail from WV 61 to Beards Fork, which will be pivotal with this project.
The trail project will dove tail with the High Tunnel/Farm initiative already in place at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork. According to John David, SALS director, exercise and healthy living are key components with all programs at SALS.
David noted the rail trail will also permit social distancing exercise as well as permit participants to have refreshments at the SAlS Community Center while on the trail.
Active SWV is a non-profit providing an ecosystem of physical activity for the residents of southern West Virginia by offering programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve. One piece of this ecosystem is Workplace Wellness.