The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) a supplemental housing counseling grant.
The grant will support quality housing counseling services, including foreclosure avoidance and rental counseling services used by many families as they work to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Only tw0 agencies were funded in West Virginia, the other being Mingo County Housing.
HUD-approved housing counseling agencies provide services to address a full range of needs, including assisting home buyers in evaluating their readiness for a home purchase and navigating through the home buying process.
According to Marcus Wilkes, the SALS certified housing counselor, SALS will also help people find affordable rental housing and offer financial literacy training to individuals and families.
In addition to providing counseling to homeowners and renters, SALS supports emergency preparedness and disaster recovery efforts, assists homeless persons in finding transitional housing and helps seniors determine whether a reverse mortgage makes sense for them.