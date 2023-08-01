A used book sale is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS Annex on the campus of the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street in Oak Hill.
Several thousand books of many kinds are available for sale, ranging from romances, popular fiction, westerns, cookbooks, craft books, biography, history and paranormal fiction to politics, self-help, religion and inspirational books, geography and travel, and a special section on movies and movie stars. The bookstore also features a growing section of classical literature.
Most books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks. Popular romances are 25 cents each.
In addition to the regular book sale on the first Saturday of each month, the SALS bookstore is expanding its hours and will now be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Thursdays beginning Aug. 3.
The annex where the bookstore is located is behind the Historic Oak Hill School. It is accessible with a new wheelchair ramp and parking is available.
