CHARLESTON — Surrounded by family, friends and supporters, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has announced his candidacy for governor of West Virginia.
Standing in front of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Charleston, Salango said, “This place means a lot to me because it proves that with the right kind of help our communities can work to lift themselves up. It shows that if we put in the work – together – we can make a start at giving our kids and our communities a chance at a better life.”
In addition to serving on the Kanawha County Commission since February 2017, Salango is a successful attorney who was selected by his peers in 2013 as one of the “Best Lawyers in America.” As a county commissioner, Salango led the drive to create the Shawnee Sports Complex, which now draws thousands of athletes from around the country and generated over $20 million in revenue in the Kanawha Valley this year.
Raised in a small town in a trailer near Beckley in Raleigh County, Salango said that the example set for him by his parents helped him develop a strong work ethic and a desire to serve others.
Salango added, “We need to try something different here in West Virginia. We need a governor we can be proud of. Not one who is constantly buried in controversy, lawsuits and ethical scandals. Someone who understands hard work. Someone who actually wants the job, rather than the title. We need a governor who is ready to lead by example.”
The bottom line, Salango said, is that “we need a governor who is hands-on and who will work to create good-paying jobs all over the state, not just in the parts where his business interests lie. We need a governor who will fight to stop the flow of illegal drugs and to make the education of our kids an actual priority rather than a political talking point.”